Heffernan, Falkena lead BV runners at Denison meet
The Boyer Valley cross country teams competed at the Denison-Schleswig Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

The BV boys netted 309 points to place 13th overall in the final team standings.

Kuemper Catholic was your team champion for the boys with 75 points.

On the girls’ side, BV tallied 188 points for seventh place overall.

Harlan earned the team title for the girls with 26 points.

BV’s Patrick Heffernan won the individual title for the boys on Tuesday, as the junior crossed first out of 103 runners in 17 minutes, 13.16 seconds.

Ethan Hanigan ran 64th for BV in 21:57.92.

Jack Heistand finished 77th in 23:19.38.

He was followed by Evan Ten Eyck (81st, 23:52.63), Tommy Hast (87th, 24:17.16), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (92nd, 24:56.85) and Austin Garcia (102nd, 32:16.66).

Mariah Falkena paced the BV girls, placing sixth overall out of 78 athletes in 22:22.67.

Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer earned the individual title in 20:18.68.

BV’s Clara Gorham ran 25th for the Lady Bulldogs in 24:25.91.

She was followed by Abby Mandel (28th, 24:32.68), Maci Miller (59th, 27:23.85) and Reagan Harris (72nd, 31:00.24).

