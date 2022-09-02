 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heffernan, Malone pace BV runners at Lo-Ma meet

  • Updated
BV teams run at Logan

The Boyer Valley cross country teams opened their 2022 season on Tuesday at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational.

The competition took place at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

The BV girls placed fifth in the team standings with 112 points.

Logan-Magnolia took first place with a total of 31 points.

On the boys’ side, BV had just one competitor.

Leading the way for the BV girls was Lauren Malone, who placed 16th overall out of 72 runners in a time of 20 minutes, 31.06 seconds.

Atlantic’s Ava Rush claimed the individual title for the girls in 18:06.86.

Mariah Falkena finished 21st for BV in 21:06.02.

Other BV results had Clara Gorham (34th, 22:08.81), Abby Mandel (35th, 22:15.67), Lauryn Muff (36th, 22:21.71) and Lily Heistand (42nd, 22:43.99).

On the boys’ side, BV senior Patrick Heffernan ran second overall out of 107 competitors in 14:59.26.

Council Bluffs St. Albert senior Colin Lillie won the individual title in 14:52.70.

IKM-Manning was your team champion for the boys with 61 points on the day.

