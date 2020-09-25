Heffernan, Mandel leads BV runners at Neola

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boyer Valley boys ran fifth and girls sixth in their respective classes at the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Neola.

On the boys’ side, BV tallied 123 team points.

Harlan was your team champion for the boys with 28 points. Missouri Valley took second to the Cyclones with 59 points.

On the girls’ side, BV rang up 148 team points.

Harlan also won the girls’ team championship with 20 points. AHST/Walnut was second with 60 points.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys, placing fourth overall out of 73 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds.

Clay Roberts took 14th in 20:09. Nathaniel Green ran 32nd in 22:05. Medalid Yoc-Fuentes ran 44th in 23:53 and Ben Nichols ran 50th in 24:37.

Harlan’s Trey Gross won the individual title in 16:43.

Leading the BV girls was Abby Mandel, who finished 12th overall out of 73 athletes in 22:52.