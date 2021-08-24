Heffernan, Mandel set to lead Boyer Valley runners in 2021

Returning state meet qualifiers Patrick Heffernan and Abby Mandel will headline the Boyer Valley cross country teams in 2021.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs again will be under the direction of veteran coaches Kent Hall (25th year) and Stacy Pippitt (21st year), as well as Amber Garrett (11th year).

The complete roster goes 12 deep with six boys and six girls set to run.

Members of the boys’ team are juniors Hefferan, Jack Heistand, Ben Nichols, Medalid Yoc-Fuentes and Ethan Hanigan, along with sophomore Evan Ten Eyck.

Heffernan competed at the state meet for the first time in his career last fall and finished 58th (18:09.6) out of 152 runners in the Class 1A competition at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

Sophomore Mandel is the top runner back for the girls.

As a freshman, Mandel advanced to the state meet and wound up 115th out of 152 runners in Class 1A in a clocking of 23:15.0 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.