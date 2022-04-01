Heffernan top returnee for Boyer Valley boys track and field

With 18 boys out for track and field, Boyer Valley head coach Kent Hall is banking on the Bulldogs to be more competitive for the upcoming 2022 spring season.

Eight of the 19 roster members return as lettermen, led by junior Patrick Heffernan, who competed in two distance races in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet last May at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Heffernan finished 11th overall in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 17.25 seconds, while turning in a time of 4:45.69 for 12th place in the 1,600-meter run.

Last fall, Heffernan was a state cross country qualifier for the second year in a row and placed 10th overall in Class 1A out of 156 runners at Fort Dodge.

Other returning veterans for BV are senior Carsan Wood (long jump, hurdles, sprints); juniors Josh Gorden (sprints, middle distance), Bobby Gross (discus, sprints) and Cole Miller (shot put, discus, sprints); and sophomores Logan Miller (sprints, middle distance) and Ben Lantz (shot, discus, sprints)

“We were a small bunch last year, but had much success as the season progressed,” Hall remarked.

“Heffernan ran very well in Des Moines in his two races. He had a solid cross country season and looking forward to the track season.”

“Cole Miller improved a lot in the shot put and discus. Gross also showed a lot of success in the shot put. Both have worked hard and doing a nice job of teaching our younger throwers,” the Bulldog boss said.

Hall stated that Wood has always been a strong hurdler, while Gorden, Heistand, Logan Miller and Lantz have been solid in the sprints and middle-distance races.

“They all were a great bunch to work with last year and great leaders going into this season,” Hall said.

Filling out BV’s roster are senior Adam Puck (sprints); juniors Zach Dunham (shot, discus) and Drew Volkmann (high jump, sprints); sophomores Charlie Brasel (sprints, middle distance), Matt Ferguson (shot, discus) and Jacob Berens (sprints, middle distance); and freshmen Owen Garside (sprints, middle distance), Cooper Petersen (shot, discus, sprints), Tony Kuker (shot, discus, sprints), Landon Dumbaugh (field events, sprints) and Justin Heiman.

The Schedule

March

29 - Woodbine Invitational

April

7 - Missouri Valley Invitational; 8 - Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison; 12 - Tri-Center Invitational at Neola; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 21 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 25 - Woodbine Invitational; 28 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton

May