Heiden earns recognition on KMAland baseball team

Denison-Schleswig junior Braiden Heiden was recently named to the 2020 KMAland Baseball Team.
Heiden was one of 10 players recognized from conferences that make up the Hawkeye 10, Corner, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, as well as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
Heiden showcased his talents this past season at the plate and on the mound.
Heiden hit .323 with team-highs in hits (21), doubles (7) home runs (4) and runs batted in (16). He also tied for the team lead with one triple and was third with 14 runs scored.
As a pitcher, Heiden posted a 4-1 overall record with a 0.46 earned run average in 30.2 innings of work.
He gave up 10 runs (two earned) on 13 hits with 45 strikeouts and only 15 walks.
Opponents hit just .108 off Heiden.
Denison-Schleswig head coach Travis Wessel said the postseason honors for Heiden are well-deserved.
"Heiden is an exceptional baseball player and has been an important part of this team since he joined a couple of years ago," Wessel said.
"He is one of the top pitchers in the conference and state. Not only is he a great pitcher, though, but is a sure-handed first baseman. His drive, determination and passion for the game has made him the player he is today," the Monarch boss added.
Heiden earlier was named to the Hawkeye 10 Conference first team and recognized on the Class 3A Northwest District first team by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.