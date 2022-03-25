Heiden greeted by 19 boys for Monarch golf in 2022

With the 2022 high school boys’ golf season right around the corner, Denison-Schleswig veteran head coach John Heiden was greeted by a total of 19 athletes gearing up to the take the course.

That’s up from a slim roster of 12 boys a year ago.

Because of graduation, D-S did lose its number one and state-qualifying golfer in Parker Bekkerus, but Heiden is excited with the boys filling out his youthful roster that includes three juniors, six sophomores and 10 freshmen.

“There will be some shoes to fill after losing Bekkerus. Judging from practices and the extra work the kids did on their own, I expect some of the younger golfers to challenge some of our veterans,” commented Heiden.

D-S returns four lettermen from a year ago in juniors Christian Schmadeke and Colton Johannsen and sophomores Easton Emery and Brayden Schillerberg.

Heiden said that sophomore Kole Towne also returns with junior varsity and varsity experience from a year ago.

Besides Schmadeke and Johannsen, the team’s other junior is Remington Lilleholm.

Filling out the sophomore class are Quincy Mahrt, Marshall Mogensen and Brody Schneider.

Out for the first time at the high school level are freshmen Jesse Carter, Michael Collins, Nash Langenfeld, Dominik Garcia, Aiden March, Tyler Mullin, Brody Scheuring, Cody Schulte, Landon Wulf and Aydn Zenk.

“We have a lot of newcomers, but several of the kids have participated in golf camps, so I do know little about their golf game,” Heiden said.

“We’ve had a chance to play a few holes at the course and it looks like we have a mixture of kids with quite a bit of experience and some with not much. The challenge will be to get them comfortable playing competitive golf,” the Monarch boss added.

Heiden stated that his team will be competing against some of the top teams in the state in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

“The Hawkeye 10 is always tough. There are a lot of great individual golfers in the conference as well. I really believe that we have the talent to compete with teams in the conference,” Heiden stated.

“I have a great group of kids and I believe we have the potential to have a great season,” Heiden noted.

The Schedule

April

4 - at Lewis Central, 3:30 p.m.; 7 - at Harlan, 4 p.m.; 12 - Shenandoah Invitational, 1:30 p.m.; 18 - Spencer Invitational, 11 a.m.; 19 - vs. Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 23 - Monarch Invitational at Denison, 9:30 a.m.; 26 - at Carroll, 4 p.m.; 28 - at Kuemper Catholic at CCC, 3:30 p.m.; 30 - Storm Lake Invitational, 9 a.m.

May