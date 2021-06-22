Heiden's arm, bat sparks Monarch boys past Atlantic

Braiden Heiden had a big night at the plate and on the mound for Denison-Schleswig on Thursday night, as the Monarch baseball team earned a 9-0 shutout of Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Atlantic.

Winning for the fourth time in five games, D-S moved to 9-3 in H-10 play and 10-5 overall.

The loss dropped Atlantic to 6-6 in the conference and 7-6 overall on the season.

D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second.

The Monarchs then scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

D-S had nine hits on the night to Atlantic’s one.

Heiden went the distance on the mound for D-S, allowing only one hit, while striking out 11 Trojan batters and walking none.

The lone hit Heiden allowed was a double by Garrett McLaren.

Heiden also had a monster night at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a two-run home run in the fifth, three runs batted in and one run scored.