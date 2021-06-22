Heiden's arm, bat sparks Monarch boys past Atlantic

Braiden Heiden had a big night at the plate and on the mound for Denison-Schleswig on Thursday night, as the Monarch baseball team earned a 9-0 shutout of Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Atlantic.
Winning for the fourth time in five games, D-S moved to 9-3 in H-10 play and 10-5 overall.
The loss dropped Atlantic to 6-6 in the conference and 7-6 overall on the season.
D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second.
The Monarchs then scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
D-S had nine hits on the night to Atlantic’s one.
Heiden went the distance on the mound for D-S, allowing only one hit, while striking out 11 Trojan batters and walking none.
The lone hit Heiden allowed was a double by Garrett McLaren.
Heiden also had a monster night at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a two-run home run in the fifth, three runs batted in and one run scored.
Nathan Gallup went 1-for-4. Trey Brotherton was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Jaxson Hildebrand finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Parker Bekkerus was 1-for-4 as well. Evan Turin wound up 1-for-4 and Gavin Hipnar was 1-for-1 for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.
Atlantic left four men on the bases.
Atlantic used two pitchers in the loss.
Wyatt Redinbaugh started and threw five innings in taking the loss, as he gave up five runs on six hits with two Ks and three walks.
"Heiden had his most efficient outing of the season on the mound," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"Heiden had 11 strikeouts and kept the Atlantic batters off-balance for the most part, but at the same time, they put the ball in play and our defense made the plays behind him," he added.
"It was good win. We’ve always had battles with Atlantic, so to go down there and leave with a 9-0 victory was good for our guys," Wessel remarked about his team’s performance.