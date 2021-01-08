Heiden's double-double leads Monarch boys past Knights in H-10 play

A short-handed Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team got contributions from unsung heroes on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 56-50 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
The win avenged a 57-54 nonconference loss to Kuemper Catholic back on December 4 at Carroll, as Derek Fink’s Monarch club moved to 2-1 in H-10 play and 4-4 overall on the season.
After a 16-16 tie at the end of one quarter, D-S earned a little breathing room by outscoring the Knights 13-8 in the second to take a 29-24 lead at halftime.
Kuemper Catholic then outscored D-S 13-10 in the third quarter to get to within 39-37 to start the fourth.
The Monarchs were able to hold on after a 17-13 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.
"I was really proud of our guys for bouncing back from a disappointing performance on Saturday," commented Fink.
"The guys bought into the game plan. We ramped up our intensity on both ends of the court and really locked in on Kuemper after the first quarter," added the Monarch boss, whose team was 3-of-13 from three-point range and 17-of-45 overall from the field for 37.8 percent.
"We got contributions from a lot of different guys tonight. A lot of it came from guys who were seeing their first or second games with big-time minutes," Fink said.
Braiden Heiden continued his fine season for D-S, netting a team-high 24 points and recording a double-double with 12 rebounds as well.
Carson Seuntjens added 10 points and four boards.
Matthew Weltz contributed seven points and two steals. Gavin Hipnar also had seven points, five boards, one steal and one shot block.
Jaxon Wessel contributed four points, four boards and two steals.
Hunter Emery also had four points, four boards and four assists for the Monarchs, which converted 19-of-29 free throws in the win.
"It was a big conference win for us and a confidence builder moving forward, as we get some more guys back for Friday’s game at Creston," noted Fink, whose club turned the ball over 10 times in the win.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Kuemper Catholic, 60-44.
Jacob Wigg led D-S with 13 points. Carson Seuntjens added 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 31-24 at halftime and 49-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Jaxon Wessel also had nine points. Lucas Segebart and Gavin Hipnar contributed eight points apiece. Ricardo Casillas had four points as well.
"I was happy with how the guys responded from our last game. We stepped up on the defensive end and played team defense," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.
"Offensively, we had a lot of guys contribute and made us very difficult to guard on offense," he added.
Freshmen results
Kuemper Catholic defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 60-43, dropping the Monarchs to 2-6 overall on the season.
The Knights led 34-17 at halftime.
Luke Wiebers paced D-S with 14 points, while Lance Arkfeld followed with 12 points.
Kole Towne chipped in with eight points.
Jake Fink tallied four points. Gage Head had three points and Ty Fink finished with two.