Heiden's double-double leads Monarch boys past Knights in H-10 play

A short-handed Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team got contributions from unsung heroes on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 56-50 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.

The win avenged a 57-54 nonconference loss to Kuemper Catholic back on December 4 at Carroll, as Derek Fink’s Monarch club moved to 2-1 in H-10 play and 4-4 overall on the season.

After a 16-16 tie at the end of one quarter, D-S earned a little breathing room by outscoring the Knights 13-8 in the second to take a 29-24 lead at halftime.

Kuemper Catholic then outscored D-S 13-10 in the third quarter to get to within 39-37 to start the fourth.

The Monarchs were able to hold on after a 17-13 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.

"I was really proud of our guys for bouncing back from a disappointing performance on Saturday," commented Fink.