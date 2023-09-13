Recap of scoring plays:

#11 Luke Wiebers drops back to the < 34 and throws a pass completion. #9 Dominik Garcia runs the ball from the < 42 and carries the ball to the endzone. (63 yard gain) TOUCHDOWN! #54 Sebstaian Contreras attempts the point after touchdown from the > 3. #54 Sebstaian Contreras is blocked by #64 . The ball is declared dead at the > 6 Denison High School Monarchs 1 Touchdown

#11 Luke Wiebers drops back to the < 21 and throws a pass completion. #2 Jake Fink runs the ball from the < 13 and carries the ball to the e endzone. (18 yard gain) TOUCHDOWN! #54 Sebstaian Contreras attempts the point after touchdown from the < 3. Extra point is good!!

#54 Sebstaian Contreras attempts a 22 yard field goal from the < 12. It’s good!

#11 Luke Wiebers drops back to the < 31 and throws a pass completion. #2 Jake Fink runs the ball from the < 39 and carries the ball to the endzone. (66 yard gain) TOUCHDOWN! #54 Sebstaian Contreras attempts the point after touchdown from the > 3. Extra point is good!!