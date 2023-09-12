Denison-Schleswig Monarch Volleyball was first up in the Tiger Tournament on Saturday against ACGC with a 3-set match. Denison-Schleswig took a 21-15 win over ACGC in the first set before ACGC came back with a 16-21 and 11-15 win over the Monarchs in the next 2 sets.

Denison-Schleswig was then put up against Southwest Valley winning the first set 21-17, but Southwest Valley came back in the next 2 sets with wins over the Monarchs 11-21 and 15-17

The third match up for the Monarchs was against Riverside. Riverside started off with a big win over D-S Monarchs 4-21 in the first set. The Monarchs were able to come back in the second set with a 23-21 win. Unfortunately for the Monarchs, Riverside won the 3rd set with a final score of 11-15.

Monarchs were up against Griswold next with a 2 set play having Griswold winning both 12-21.

The final match up of the tournament for Denison-Schleswig was against AHSTW. The Monarchs fought hard but were defeated in 2 sets by AHSTW 16-21 and 14-21.