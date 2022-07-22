 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hikins of BV earns all-district honor from IGCA

  • Updated
  • 0
iGCA softball

Boyer Valley sophomore second baseman Danyelle Hikins was named to the Class 1A All-Southwest District softball team released recently by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association.

Hikins hit .405 at the plate for BV this past summer to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She also led the team with 30 hits in 74 at bats, while collecting one double, 10 runs batted in and a team-high 24 runs scored.

Class 1A Southwest District

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon; Jr.; Jordan Porsch, Audubon, Soph.; Danyelle Hikins, Boyer Valley, Soph.; Emma Follmann, CAM, Soph.; Marissa Spieker, CAM, Sr.; Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Alisa Partridge, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills, Soph.; Karly Millikan, Griswold, Soph.; Brenna Russell, Griswold, Sr.; McKenna Wieschman, Griswold, Jr.; Alexis Narmi, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Soph.; Hayden Thomas, Tri-Center, Fr.; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, Fr.; Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine, Soph.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Recommended for you