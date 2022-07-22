Hikins of BV earns all-district honor from IGCA

Boyer Valley sophomore second baseman Danyelle Hikins was named to the Class 1A All-Southwest District softball team released recently by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association.
Hikins hit .405 at the plate for BV this past summer to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
She also led the team with 30 hits in 74 at bats, while collecting one double, 10 runs batted in and a team-high 24 runs scored.
Class 1A Southwest District
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon; Jr.; Jordan Porsch, Audubon, Soph.; Danyelle Hikins, Boyer Valley, Soph.; Emma Follmann, CAM, Soph.; Marissa Spieker, CAM, Sr.; Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Alisa Partridge, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills, Soph.; Karly Millikan, Griswold, Soph.; Brenna Russell, Griswold, Sr.; McKenna Wieschman, Griswold, Jr.; Alexis Narmi, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Soph.; Hayden Thomas, Tri-Center, Fr.; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, Fr.; Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine, Soph.