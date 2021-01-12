Hildebrand leads D-S wrestlers at tough Atlantic Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers placed 16th as a team at the Rollin Dyler Invitational on Saturday at Atlantic.

Pacing D-S was 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 4-1 in his matches to place third overall and move to 22-7 on the season.

After being pinned by the state’s fourth-ranked wrestler Jacob Reicks of New Hampton/Turkey Valley in the semifinal round, Hildebrand battled back with two victories to take third place after going in with the fourth seed.

Five other wrestlers competed for the Monarchs and did not place.

Leo Araujo at 182 lost his first match and then dropped out of the tournament due to an injury.

Hugo Medina at 120 went 1-2. Going 0-2 in their matches were Luis Mendoza at 145, and Jordan Von Tersch at 170.

Jesse Pena at 138 also went 0-3 on the day.