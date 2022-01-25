Hildebrand of D-S claims 195-pound title at John J. Harris Invitational

Six members of the Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestling team competed in the two-day John J. Harris Invitational hosted by Southwest Valley on Friday and Saturday at Corning.

As a team, D-S finished 21st in the final standings with 32 points.

Junior Jaxson Hildebrand led the way for D-S, as he won the 195-pound championship with a perfect 4-0 record in matches.

Hildebrand pinned his first two opponents and decisioned his last two, including a 5-3 victory over Class 1A, sixth-ranked Brecken Freeberg of Tri-Center in the title match.

The championship victory improved Hildebrand to 24-2 overall.

None of other five D-S wrestlers placed in the two-day event.

Angelo Perez at 132 and Ricky Ledesma at 138 both went 1-2 in their matches.

Kaiden Krajicek was 0-1 at 132, while Jesse Pena at 145 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight both finished 0-2 in their matches.

"I was extremely proud of how our guys handled themselves. This tournament is a very tough two-day tournament," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Hildebrand had a phenomenal tournament. He did a great job of controlling the tempo in the title match and scoring when the opportunity presented itself," he added.

Complete results from the tournament are below.

Kaiden Krajicek

(132, 0-1, no place)

Pigtail: Lost by fall to Malachi Hruskam, Earlham, 1:11

Angelo Perez

(132, 1-2, no place)

Round 1 - Lost by fall to Zeke Hoven, Winterset, 3:52; Consolation: won by fall over Maddox Nunn, Panorama, 4:49; Consolation: lost by fall to Jade Spangler, Shenandoah, 2:12

Ricky Ledesma

(138, 1-2, no place)

Round 1 - Lost by fall to Cayden Van Meer, Panorama, 1:41; Consolation: won by fall over Chase Roeder, Red Oak, 1:18; Consolation: lost by fall to Eli Rodriguez, Southwest Valley, 5:57

Jesse Pena

(145, 0-2, no place)

Round 1 - Lost by fall to Kale Downey, Clarinda, 1:20; Consolation: lost by fall to Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah, 3:37

Jaxson Hildebrand

(195, 4-0, 1st place)

Round 1 - Won by fall over Sam Fields, Red Oak, :45; Quarterfinals: won by fall over Adam Mitchell, MV/A-O/CO-U, :56; Semifinals: won by 9-2 decision over Carter Smuck Winterset; Championship: won by 5-3 decision over Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center

Garret Plagge

(Hwt., 0-2, no place)