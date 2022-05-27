Huebert pitches Monarch girls past Westwood, Sloan

Making her first varsity start at pitcher, Denison-Schleswig freshman Norah Huebert shut out Westwood, Sloan on only three hits over five innings, as the Monarchs opened their 2022 softball season on Monday night with a 13-0 nonconference victory at Sloan.

Huebert also struck out four Rebel batters.

On the other hand, Kevin Dau’s D-S squad scored its 13 runs on 12 hits.

D-S started with two runs in the top of the first inning. The Monarchs tallied three more in the third to make it 5-0, following that up with one in the fourth and seven more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Seven different D-S batters hit safely with four having two-plus hits.

Teryn Fink led the offensive attack by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Langenfeld’s home run was a three-run shot in fueling the Monarchs’ seven-run fifth.

Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run, while Autumn Nemitz was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Cambri Brodersen also went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Hannah Slater was 1-for-3 with two runs, while Lauren Bowker wound up 1-for-3 with one run.

“You never know what to expect in game one, but I thought the girls did a great job. We got hits up and down the lineup. We played solid defense and we got a good pitching performance from Huebert,” commented Dau.

“Huebert isn’t going to blow anyone away, but she does a nice job of mixing up her pitches and she throws strikes, so for it being her first varsity start, I thought she did a great job,” he added.

“Offensively, a lot of girls contributed. Fink had a great night with two doubles and Langenfeld had two hits with a three-run blast. Up and down the lineup we hit the ball hard.”

“For the first night out, I was really pleased with how we performed,” Dau remarked.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls picked up a 13-5 victory over Westwood, Sloan on Monday night.

Elli Heiden went 3-for-3 with three singles for D-S. Ashlyn Herrig was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Jordyn Linn also went 2-for-3 with one run.