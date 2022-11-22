IATC postseason honors awarded

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released postseason cross country awards last week.
IKM-Manning senior Caden Keller and Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan both were named to the Iowa High School Boys All-State Elite Team in Class 1A after their top-15 performances at the state meet.
Keller was the state runnerup, while Heffernan finished fourth overall.
Also, IKM-Manning’s Robert Cast was recognized as an At-Large Coach of the Year in Class 1A.
