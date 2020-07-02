IGHSAU releases regional softball pairings for 2020 postseason

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday released regional softball pairings for the 2020 postseason.
Denison-Schleswig will open against Carroll High in a Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinal game on Thursday, July 16, at Carroll at 7 p.m.
That matchup will take place just three days after the Monarchs and Tigers meet up in the final regular season game for both teams on Monday, July 13, at Carroll.
The D-S/Carroll winner will get date with fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a regional quarterfinal game on Saturday, July 18, at Sergeant Bluff at 7 p.m.
In the other half of Region 1, Storm Lake will host Spencer in a regional quarterfinal game on July 16 at 7 p.m.
That winner will be matched up with Le Mars in a regional semifinal game on July 18 at Le Mars at 7 p.m.
The Region 1 title game is slated for Tuesday, July 21, at a site to be determined.
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley both will compete in Class 1A, Region 2.
The Rockets of Ar-We-Va will open against Glidden-Ralston in a regional first-round game on Monday, July 13, at Glidden at 7 p.m.
That winner will get Audubon in a regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday, July 15, at Audubon at 7 p.m.
Boyer Valley will take on West Harrison in a regional first-round contest on July 13 at Mondamin at 7 p.m.
That winner gets Oakland Riverside in a regional quarterfinal game on July 15 at Oakland at 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning is in Class 2A, Region 1.
The Wolves will host AHST/Walnut in a regional first-round game on July 13 at at Irwin at 7 p.m.
That winner will get a regional quarterfinal date with West Monona on July 15 at Onawa at 7 p.m.