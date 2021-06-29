IGHSAU releases regional softball pairings for 2021

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday released regional softball pairings for the 2021 season.
Denison-Schleswig will compete in Class 4A, Region 2.
The Monarchs will host Lewis Central in a regional quarterfinal game on Thursday, July 8, at Denison at 7 p.m.
That winner will get a regional semifinal matchup with Harlan on Saturday, July 10, at Harlan at 7 p.m.
D-S beat LC (5-2) in their first meeting back on June 8 at Denison.
In the other half of Region 2, Creston will host Glenwood in a regional quarterfinal affair on July 8.
Winterset, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, received a bye and will host either Creston or Glenwood in a regional semifinal game on July 10.
The Region 2 final will take place Tuesday, July 13, at the site of the highest remaining ranked team.
IKM-Manning has been placed in Class 2A, Region 3.
The Wolves will begin regional play with a first-round matchup against Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center on Tuesday, July 6, at Guthrie Center at 7 p.m.
The winner will get a regional quarterfinal date with Earlham on Tuesday, July 7, at Earlham at 7 p.m.
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley are both in Class 1A, Region 2.
Ar-We-Va will take on West Bend-Mallard in a regional first-round game on July 6 at West Bend at 7 p.m.
That winner will then take on Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a regional quarterfinal game on July 7 at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex at Fort Dodge at 7 p.m.
The Harlan Rogers Sports Complex is the site of the softball tournament.
Boyer Valley will open regional play on July 6 with a first-round contest against Audubon at Audubon at 7 p.m.
The winner between the Lady Bulldogs and Wheelers will then take on Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in a regional quarterfinal game on July 7 at Kimballton at 7 p.m.
Top-ranked Newell-Fonda is also in Class 1A, Region 2.
The Region 2 final is scheduled for Monday, July 12, at the site of the highest remaining rated team.
The state softball tournament will take place Monday through Friday, July 19-23.