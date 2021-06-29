IGHSAU releases regional softball pairings for 2021

The winner will get a regional quarterfinal date with Earlham on Tuesday, July 7, at Earlham at 7 p.m.

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley are both in Class 1A, Region 2.

Ar-We-Va will take on West Bend-Mallard in a regional first-round game on July 6 at West Bend at 7 p.m.

That winner will then take on Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a regional quarterfinal game on July 7 at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex at Fort Dodge at 7 p.m.

The Harlan Rogers Sports Complex is the site of the softball tournament.

Boyer Valley will open regional play on July 6 with a first-round contest against Audubon at Audubon at 7 p.m.

The winner between the Lady Bulldogs and Wheelers will then take on Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in a regional quarterfinal game on July 7 at Kimballton at 7 p.m.

Top-ranked Newell-Fonda is also in Class 1A, Region 2.

The Region 2 final is scheduled for Monday, July 12, at the site of the highest remaining rated team.