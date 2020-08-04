IHSAA, IGHSAU release fall sports guidelines

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) recently released Covid-19 guidelines for the 2020 football, volleyball and cross country seasons.
Practices in all three sports have an official first date of Monday, August 10.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU stressed that all of the guidelines are recommendations at this time and may be updated before and during the 2020 seasons.
Social distancing is obviously at the top of the list for all three sports.
Some of key guidelines for each sport are below.
Football
Team boxes for the 2020 season will be expanded to each respective 10-yard lines, which will provide 30 additional yards for players and personel to spread out.
Coaches, though, will still be mandated to be inside the 25-yard lines, but may enter the expanded team box area for supervision purposes only.
Only essential personnel are permitted on the field of play. Essential personnel are defined as players, coaches, athletic trainers and officials.
The coin toss at the middle of the field will include only the referee, umpire and one designated captain from each team.
There will be no handshakes prior to and following the coin toss.
Just as in baseball and softball, teams shall not exchange handshakes following the contest.
For the 2020 season, scrimmages against other schools and intra-squad scrimmages will be allowed.
During games, players are recommended using hand sanitizer when going to and from the field. Players are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes.
Mandatory timeouts will be taken every four minutes of game clock in order for teams to properly sanitize and hydrate durin the contest.
The timeouts will be two minutes in length.
Masks are encouraged, but not required to be worn by players, game officials, members of the chain gang, ball boys, statisticians, managers, trainers and coaches.
It’s recommended that players keep their mouth guards in their mouths at all times. Each time they touch their mouth guard, players should sanitize their hands.
Players are also encouraged to cover up as much of their skin as possible by wearing long-sleeved dry weave shirts and tights.
Spitting is prohibited.
Water is to be consumed only. Players should not rinse their mouth, rinse their mouth guard or pour water on their face or neck.
Game balls will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game.
During games, it’s recommended that on fourth down, a new football be brought into play.
Volleyball
In regards to volleyball, the pre-match meeting will be limited to one coach from each team, one captain from each team and the two officials with all six maintaining a social distance of three to six feet.
Teams will be required to bring their own volleyballs to use for warmups for away matches.
One recommendation is to avoid playing matches simultaneously on side-by-side courts if possible.
Handshakes are prohibited before and after the match. Teams should acknowledge their opponents with a wave or bow after introductions and/or after the match.
Teams are not to switch benches between sets unless there is a clear and distinct disadvantage determined by the officials.
Teams may switch sides of the net, though.
All players are allowed to stand near the bench area to help with social distancing.
All players must sanitize their hands before and after warmups, at all timeouts, between sets and anytime they leave the court. Coaches are also encouraged to sanitize their hands as often as possible.
The host school must provide at least three volleyballs to use for rotation during the match to allow for volleyballs not being used to be sanitized.
Volleyballs should be removed from play and sanitized frequently anytime a volleyball is touched by a spectator.
Cross Country
General considerations include no hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps.
It’s recommended that host schools use staggered, wave or interval starts. At this time, though, the state-qualifying and state meets will use the traditional mass starts.
Other possible rule modifications include widening the course to at least six feet at its narrowest point and widening the starting grids and skipping boxes at the starting line.