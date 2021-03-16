IHSAA releases new football district assignments for 2021 and 2022

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released district football assignments for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons.
In January, the IHSAA approved a seventh classification (Class 5A) to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the state’s largest class of football and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in postseason play.
The state’s seven classes are 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, A and Eight-Player.
The addition of Class 5A bumped Denison-Schleswig to Class 4A, as the Monarchs will be one of 36 teams in six districts of six teams for the next two years.
D-S will compete in Class 4A, District 1 with Fort Dodge High, Le Mars, Spencer, Storm Lake and Webster City.
Class 4A teams will play nine regular season games with five district opponents and four non-district opponents.
Class 4A will send 16 teams to the playoffs with the top two teams in each district as automatic qualifiers in addition to four at-large postseason berths based on RPI.
"In adding Class 5A, we knew we were going to be in Class 4A based on the beds. Obviously, we had to go north or south, so I think going north was more logical for us, because there would have been a lot of rearranging if we would have stayed south," commented Deniso-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
"It’s going to be different, though. Our new district is solid with the likes of Fort Dodge, Spencer and Webster City. We’re a litttle more familiar with Le Mars, Spencer and Storm Lake, but it’s going to be an extremely tough district," he added.
"Regardless of where we went, you’re going to see a lot of quality football. Football on this side of the state has been very strong for a number of years."
Van Kley said the school is currently working on finding four non-district opponents.
"Yeah, we’re working through all the dynamics with that. We’ve been able to build relationships with a lot of different teams over the past few years, so we have a number of teams on our list to try and get with," noted Van Kley, who will begin his 12th season as the Monarchs’ head football coach this fall.
"I’m excited for the opportunity that’s in front of us. We know it’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s one that the guys will be looking forward to," Van Kley said.
Van Kley also likes the fact that travel time in District 1 of 4A is reasonable.
Webster City will be the longest road trip for the Monarchs at 112 miles or around an hour, 45 minutes.
Storm Lake is 50 miles from Denison, while Spencer is 89, Le Mars 91 and Fort Dodge 93.
"All of the trips are around an hour and a half, so that’s to our liking," stated Van Kley, whose 11th Monarch team a year ago went 2-6 overall and qualified for the postseason play for the first time since 2009.
IKM-Manning will remain in Class A, as the
Wolves will be one of 56 teams competing in eight districts of seven teams across the state.
IKM-Manning will be part of Class A, District 8 with Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Westwood Sloan and Woodbury Central.
Class A schools will play eight regular season games with six district opponents and two non-district foes.
In Class A, the top four teams in each district will qualify for the playoffs for a total of 32 advancing to the postseason.
There are no at-large berths.
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley both will remain as
Eight-Player teams for the 2020-21 football seasons.
Eight-Player will have a total of 72 teams with 10 districts, including eight with seven teams and two with eight teams.
Ar-We-Va will compete with six other schools in District 1.
The Rockets will be joined by Glidden-Ralston, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Siouxland Christian and Remsen-St. Mary’s.
Boyer Valley, on the other hand, is in District 10 with six other schools, including Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Eight-Player teams will play eight regular season games and either one or two non-district games, depending on the number of teams in each district.
A total of 32 teams will advance to the playoffs, including the top three in each district for 30 automatic qualifiers, while two other teams will qualify as at-large berths based on the 17-point differential in district play.
The 2021 football season is scheduled to begin Thursday, August 26.
Teams in Class 2A, 1A, A and Eight-Player will be permitted to play a ninth regular season game if they don’t qualify for postseason play.