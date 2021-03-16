IHSAA releases new football district assignments for 2021 and 2022

"It’s going to be different, though. Our new district is solid with the likes of Fort Dodge, Spencer and Webster City. We’re a litttle more familiar with Le Mars, Spencer and Storm Lake, but it’s going to be an extremely tough district," he added.

"Regardless of where we went, you’re going to see a lot of quality football. Football on this side of the state has been very strong for a number of years."

Van Kley said the school is currently working on finding four non-district opponents.

"Yeah, we’re working through all the dynamics with that. We’ve been able to build relationships with a lot of different teams over the past few years, so we have a number of teams on our list to try and get with," noted Van Kley, who will begin his 12th season as the Monarchs’ head football coach this fall.

"I’m excited for the opportunity that’s in front of us. We know it’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s one that the guys will be looking forward to," Van Kley said.

Van Kley also likes the fact that travel time in District 1 of 4A is reasonable.