IHSAA to add Class 5A for football in fall

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control late last week approved adding one classification in football for the 2021 season.

The new classification will be Class 5A.

Classes 5A, 4A and 3A will have 36 teams playing nine regular season games with 16 playoff qualifiers in each class.

Classes 2A and 1A will field 48 teams playing eight regular season games.

Class A will feature the remainder of the 11-man teams and play eight regular season games.

All of the Eight-Man teams will play eight regular season games.

For playoff purposes, a total of 32 teams in Classes 2A, 1A, A and Eight-Man will qualify for postseason play.