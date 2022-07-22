IHSBCA recognizes area players as all-district picks

It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...