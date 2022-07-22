IHSBCA recognizes area players as all-district picks

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2022 All-District teams recently.
Five area boys were honored.
Denison-Schleswig senior catcher Harrison Dahm was named to the Northwest District second team in Class 3A for the Monarchs.
IKM-Manning senior pitcher/first baseman Max Nielsen also was recognized on the Southwest District first team in Class 1A.
Ar-We-Va senior utility player Will Ragaller was an honorable mention selection on the Southwest District honorees in Class 1A.
Woodbine also had two players recognized on the Southwest District teams in Class 1A.
Senior pitcher Cory Bantam was honored on the first team, while sophomore utility player Landon Bendgen was a second-team choice.