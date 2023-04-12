The IKM-Manning boys’ track and field team garnered 130 points en route to placing second out of six schools at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison.

Woodbine just edged IKM-Manning for the team title with 140 points in all.

Claiming individual titles for IKM-Manning were Caden Keller in the 800-meter run (two minutes, 04.2 seconds) and Reed Hinners in the 1,600-meter run (4:50.7).

The Wolves’ 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams took first as well.

The 4x800 team of Hinners, Ben Ramsey, Isaac Blankman and Abe Polzien won in 8:52.9, while the 4x400 foursome of Hunter Smith, Eli Dreyer, Ramsey and Ross Kusel turned in a time of 3:43.9.

Picking up individual seconds were Cooper Irlmeier in the high jump (5-8), Keller in the 3,200-meter run (10:07.2) and Davis Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (12.02).

IKM-Manning’s shuttle hurdle and distance medley relay teams ran second at Denison.

The shuttle hurdle squad of Will Fara, Justin Segebart, Max Butler and Hinners ran 1:16.23, while the distance medley unit of Jase Lueth, Kusel, Hunter Smith and Lane Sams finished in 3:47.40.

Picking up individual thirds were Kusel in the high jump (5-8) and Fara in the 110-meter high hurdles (18.02).

The sprint medley and 4x200 relay teams ran third as well.

The sprint medley team of Jase Lueth, Rasmussen, Dreyer and Smith ran 1:40.56, while the 4x200 club of Segebart, Butler, Carson Perdew and Trey Jasa ran 1:41.3.

Rasmussen in the long jump (16-10) and Doug Villanueva in the shot put (40-4) placed fourth for the Wolves.

The 4x100 relay team of Lueth, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel also ran fourth in 46.99.

Individual fifths went to Irlmeier in the 100 (12.49), Polzien in the 800 (2:19.5) and Segebart in the 400-meter hurdles (1:05.5).

And, sixth-place efforts were earned by Ryan Germer in the 3,200 (12:28.2) and Ramsey in the 400-meter dash (56.9).