IKM-M boys defeat Rams on another walk-off

The IKM-Manning baseball team got a second consecutive walk-off victory on Wednesday night.

And for the second night in a row, Cooper Perdew delivered, as the junior singled in Bryc Summerfield with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-6 Wolves’ triumph over Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Manilla.

The win was the third in a four games for IKM-Manning, which improved to 9-12 overall.

Perdew went 2-for-4 at the plate on the night.

Max Nielsen also went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Summerfield went 1-for-2 with two runs. Kaiden Barry also was 1-for-3 with two runs, while Treyton Barry finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.