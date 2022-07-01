 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IKM-M boys defeat Rams on another walk-off

  • Updated
Wolves vs. Rams

The IKM-Manning baseball team got a second consecutive walk-off victory on Wednesday night.

And for the second night in a row, Cooper Perdew delivered, as the junior singled in Bryc Summerfield with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-6 Wolves’ triumph over Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Manilla.

The win was the third in a four games for IKM-Manning, which improved to 9-12 overall.

Perdew went 2-for-4 at the plate on the night.

Max Nielsen also went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Summerfield went 1-for-2 with two runs. Kaiden Barry also was 1-for-3 with two runs, while Treyton Barry finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.

Lane Sams, Ben Ramsey and Tristan Barry all saw time in the mound for the Wolves, which led 6-3 after six innings before MV/A-O/CO-U was able to tie it with three runs in the top of the seventh.

