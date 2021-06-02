IKM-M boys fall 3-2 to Big Reds away from home

After leading 2-1 in the fifth inning on Friday night, the IKM-Manning boys wound up suffering a 3-2 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss at Missouri Valley.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-3 in the WIC and overall.

Missouri Valley scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good, as a pair of Wolves’ errors helped out the host Big Reds.

Max Nielsen opened on the hill for IKM-Manning had threw well in taking the loss.

He allowed only three hits, struck out 11 and walked two on the night.

At the plate, Nielsen went 1-for-2 with two walks.