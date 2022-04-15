IKM-M boys just miss winning team title at Carroll Co-Ed

The IKM-Manning boys rang up 98.5 points and just missed claiming the team championship at the Carroll Co-Ed Relays on Monday.

Greene County claimed the team title for the boys with 99 points.

Lane Sams was a double winner for IKM-Manning, as he won the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 52.0 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (5:01.2).

Amos Rasmussen also took gold in the 100-meter dash in 11.53.

Rasmussen added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 24.0, while Reed Hinners ran second in the 1,600 in 5:02.2.

The Wolves’ 4x800 and distance medley relay teams ran second as well.

The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Jaxon Doyel, Kasche Huehn and Abe Polzien ran 9:14.6, while the distance medley foursome of Jakub Workman, Eli Dreyer, Ross Kusel and Smith turned in a time of 4:02.31.

Hinners ran third in the 3,200 in 11:00.1. Doyel also took third in the 800-meter run in 2:16.9.

And, the 4x400 relay team of Doyel, Kusel, Smith and Dreyer finished third in 3:48.5.

Polzien took fourth in the 800 in 2:17.3.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Will Fara, Hinners, Trey Barry and Brody Blom wound up fourth in 1:13.7.

Individual fifths went to Rasmussen in the 400-meter dash (56.73) and Conner Halbur in the discus with a toss of 110 feet, 6 inches.