IKM-M boys knock off CAM in overtime

For the second time in five days, the IKM-Manning boys knocked off one of the top teams in the Rolling Valley Conference.

Coming off a 35-34 win over Boyer Valley last Thursday night at Manning, IKM-Manning opened Class 1A, District 15 play on Monday night with a thrilling 46-44 quarterfinal victory in overtime against CAM on the Cougars’ home floor at Anita.

Winning for the third time in four games, IKM-Manning improved to 7-15 overall and took on Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in a District 15 semifinal contest on Thursday night at Avoca.

Monday’s game at Anita was tight the whole way, as IKM-Manning’s biggest lead was three and CAM’s at five points.

IKM-Manning was up 40-37 late in regulation when CAM knocked down a three-point basket with 40 seconds left to tie it at 40-40.

A Wolves’ turnover allowed CAM one last opportunity for the win, but IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel blocked a shot attempt in the final seconds to force overtime.

Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club then outscored CAM 6-4 in overtime with the final two points coming on a Luke Ramsey basket with 2.7 seconds remaining for the win.

Early on, CAM led 10-9 after one quarter with IKM-Manning up 20-19 at halftime. The Wolves led by one at 31-30 going into the fourth.

Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with 12 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Kusel added 10 points, three assists, two boards, one steal and one shot block.

Caden Keller contributed six points and nine boards.

Dalton Gross netted five points with one board.

Luke Ramsey had four points, including the game-winning bucket in overtime, while also dishing out two assists and pulling down one rebound.

Kristians Upmalis had four points and seven boards for the Wolves, while Lane Sams finished with four points and three boards.