The IKM-Manning boys managed only one hit in a 3-0 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss to AHST/Walnut on Friday night at Avoca.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 5-11 in WIC play and 7-12 overall.

Lane Sams had the lone hit for the Wolves with a single in three at bats.

Sams also threw five and one-third, yielding three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.