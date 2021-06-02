IKM-M boys no-hit in loss to Tri-Center

Tri-Center posted a 10-run fourth inning en route to a 22-0 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over IKM-Manning on Thursday night at Manilla.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in conference play and overall.

After scoring two runs in its first at bat, T-C added five runs in the second and five more in the third before exploding for 10 runs in the fourth.

IKM-Manning had just one hit in the game, a single by Brody Blom.