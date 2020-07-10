IKM-M boys return to field with victory over Spartans

Back on the baseball field for the first time since June 25, IKM-Manning picked up a 7-3 nonconference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Tuesday night at Manilla.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 3-4 overall on the year.
The Wolves had a player test positive for the Covid-19 virus at the end of June and the team was in quarantine the week of June 29 through July 3.
Holding a slim 4-3 lead over Exira/EH-K after five innings on Tuesday night, IKM-Manning plated three insurance runs in the last of the sixth to make it a four-run advantage for the hosts.
Nolan Ramsey paced the Wolves at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and one run.
Luke Ramsey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Hayden McLaughlin also went 2-for-3 with a double and one run.
Amos Rasmussen was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two stolen bases.
Max Nielsen started on the hill for the Wolves, allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings of work.
Conner Richards also threw three innings, as he gave up no runs on three hits with three Ks and one walk.