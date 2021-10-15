IKM-M boys run second at Western Iowa Conference Meet

IKM-Manning hosted the 2021 Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet on Monday at the M&M Golf Course.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 69 points for second place in the final team standings behind champion Missouri Valley’s total of 46 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran with only four girls and not eligible for team points.
Logan-Magnolia earned the girls’ team championship with 27 points.
Tri-Center was runnerup to the Panthers with 47 points.
Caden Keller led the IKM-Manning boys on Monday, placing second overall out of 67 runners in 17:24.
Underwood senior Bryce Patten won the conference individual title in 17:09.
Lane Sams ran 10th for IKM-Manning in 18:40.
Nathan Johnson finished 17th in 19:18.
He was followed by Abe Polzien (23rd, 19:49), Joel McLaws (27th, 20:08), Kasche Huehn (30th, 20:42) and Timothy Conner (42nd, 22:07).
"Keller really had a nice race today once again. He is running very strong right now," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.
"Sams had another solid race. I think Johnson has really improved this year and has stepped up," he added.
The IKM-Manning girls were led by Emily Albertsen, who placed fourth overall out of 42 competitors in 20:50.
Claiming the WIC individual title was Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer, who crossed first in 19:20.
Raegan Garrison ran 15th for IKM-Manning in 22:36. Kaitlynn Spoelstra finished 33rd in 25:56, while McKenna Mullen wound up 41st in 30:53.
"Albertsen got off to a great start in today’s race and raced aggressively. I was very pleased with her finish and it’s a good sign looking forward," Cast remarked.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Missouri Valley 46; 2. IKM-Manning 69; 3. Tri-Center 79; 4. Treynor 98; 5. Underwood 101; 6. Riverside 113; 7. Logan-Magnolia 158