IKM-M boys run second at Western Iowa Conference Meet
IKM-M boys run second at Western Iowa Conference Meet

IKM-M runs at M&M

IKM-Manning hosted the 2021 Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet on Monday at the M&M Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 69 points for second place in the final team standings behind champion Missouri Valley’s total of 46 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran with only four girls and not eligible for team points.

Logan-Magnolia earned the girls’ team championship with 27 points.

Tri-Center was runnerup to the Panthers with 47 points.

Caden Keller led the IKM-Manning boys on Monday, placing second overall out of 67 runners in 17:24.

Underwood senior Bryce Patten won the conference individual title in 17:09.

Lane Sams ran 10th for IKM-Manning in 18:40.

Nathan Johnson finished 17th in 19:18.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (23rd, 19:49), Joel McLaws (27th, 20:08), Kasche Huehn (30th, 20:42) and Timothy Conner (42nd, 22:07).

"Keller really had a nice race today once again. He is running very strong right now," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

"Sams had another solid race. I think Johnson has really improved this year and has stepped up," he added.

The IKM-Manning girls were led by Emily Albertsen, who placed fourth overall out of 42 competitors in 20:50.

Claiming the WIC individual title was Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer, who crossed first in 19:20.

Raegan Garrison ran 15th for IKM-Manning in 22:36. Kaitlynn Spoelstra finished 33rd in 25:56, while McKenna Mullen wound up 41st in 30:53.

"Albertsen got off to a great start in today’s race and raced aggressively. I was very pleased with her finish and it’s a good sign looking forward," Cast remarked.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Missouri Valley 46; 2. IKM-Manning 69; 3. Tri-Center 79; 4. Treynor 98; 5. Underwood 101; 6. Riverside 113; 7. Logan-Magnolia 158

Girls

1. Logan-Magnolia 27; 2. Tri-Center 47; 3. Audubon 73; 4. AHST/Walnut 74

