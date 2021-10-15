IKM-M boys run second at Western Iowa Conference Meet

"Keller really had a nice race today once again. He is running very strong right now," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

"Sams had another solid race. I think Johnson has really improved this year and has stepped up," he added.

The IKM-Manning girls were led by Emily Albertsen, who placed fourth overall out of 42 competitors in 20:50.

Claiming the WIC individual title was Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer, who crossed first in 19:20.

Raegan Garrison ran 15th for IKM-Manning in 22:36. Kaitlynn Spoelstra finished 33rd in 25:56, while McKenna Mullen wound up 41st in 30:53.

"Albertsen got off to a great start in today’s race and raced aggressively. I was very pleased with her finish and it’s a good sign looking forward," Cast remarked.

Final Team Standings

Boys