IKM-M boys take advantage of Wheeler miscues in victory

Cory McCarville’s IKM-Manning baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday night, as the Wolves earned a 10-3 victory at Audubon.
With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 2-3 in the Western Iowa Conference and 2-4 overall.
The Wolves got an outstanding pitching effort from Connor Richards, who limited Audubon to only one hit through five innings.
He gave up just three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Amos Rasmussen threw the seventh and struck out two Wheeler batters.
IKM-Manning took advantage of nine Audubon errors, as all 10 of the Wolves’ runs were unearned.
Nolan Ramsey went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base for IKM-Manning. Max Nielsen was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Hayden McLaughlin went 1-for-4 with two runs. Cooper Perdew also was 1-for-2 with one run.
Rasmussen stole four bases, scored four runs and drove in one run for the Wolves.