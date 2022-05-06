IKM-M boys third, girls sixth at WIC track and field meet

The IKM-Manning boys placed third and girls sixth in their respective divisions at the 2022 Western Iowa Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Avoca.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 90 team points.

Underwood claimed the team title with 191 points, while Treynor was second with 100 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 62 team points.

Treynor earned the girls’ team championship with 155.5 points on the day.

Underwood was second to the Cardinals with 120.5 points.

Boys’ results

Leading the way on Tuesday were Caden Keller and Lane Sams with individual titles to their credit.

Keller won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 11.6 seconds, while Sams took gold in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46.9.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners, Abe Polzien and Jaxon Doyel ran second in 8:52.9.

Also taking second was the distance medley relay team of Jase Lueth, Justin Segebart, Keller and Smith in 3:56.08.

Sams took third in the 3,200 in 10:50.1. Doyel ran third in the 400-meter dash in 54.64.

The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams took third as well.

The 4x200 foursome of Lueth, Eli Dreyer, Trey Barry and Segebart ran 1:39.9, while the 4x400 unit of Doyel, Keller, Segebart and Smith turned in a time of 3:43.5.

Keller added a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:08.3.

Girls’ results

Jessica Christensen and Emily Albertsen led the IKM-Manning girls on Tuesday.

Christensen placed third in the high jump with an effort of four feet, six inches, while Albertsen ran third in the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 01.49 seconds.

Morgan Hanson finished right behind Albertsen in the 3,000 for fourth in 12:01.90.

Albertsen finished fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:31.13, while Emmie Ring wound up fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.93.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Underwood 191; 2. Treynor 100; 3. IKM-Manning 90; 4. Logan-Magnolia 81; 5. Missouri Valley 73; 6. Riverside 71; 7. Audubon 62; 8. AHST/Walnut 30; 9. Tri-Center 28

Girls