IKM-M girls advance past Lo-Ma to regional semifinals

Western Iowa Conference foes IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia met for the third time this season on Tuesday night in a Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinal basketball game at Logan.

Lo-Ma bettered IKM-Manning twice during the regular season by 20 and 28 points, but the Wolves put together one of their best efforts of the winter campaign with a convincing 47-31 victory over Derek Sonderland’s Panther squad.

The loss ended Lo-Ma’s season at 14-8 overall.

With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 8-14 overall and will now take on another WIC opponent in Underwood (20-2) in a regional semifinal contest tonight (Friday) at Underwood at 7 p.m.

Like Lo-Ma, Underwood defeated IKM-Manning twice during the regular season by 40 and 30 points, respectively.

Against Lo-Ma on Tuesday night, IKM-Manning shot the ball really well, while the host Panthers struggled to find the hole on several occasions.

The Wolves buried seven three-point baskets and finished 19-of-45 overall from the floor for 42.2 percent.

Lo-Ma, meanwhile, was just 1-of-7 from behind the three-point arc and 14-of-51 overall from the field for only 27.5 percent.

Up 8-5 after one quarter, IKM-Manning took a 19-9 lead with just over three minutes left in the second. Lo-Ma responded with a 6-0 run to pull to within 19-15, but the Wolves finished the period on their own 6-0 run for a 25-15 lead at half.

IKM-Manning kept its offense rolling in the third quarter, hitting four three-point baskets and outscoring Lo-Ma 14-8 to take a 16-point lead at 39-23 into the fourth.

The Wolves didn’t let up in the fourth and grew their lead to 18 at 47-29 with two minutes remaining.

Three girls reached double figures for IKM-Manning.

Mabel Langel led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists and one steal.

Langel scored eight of her 13 points in the first half.

Morgan Hanson had a real nice all-around performance for the Wolves with 11 points, seven boards, four assists and three steals.

Hanson scored seven of her 11 points in the second half on the strength of two long-range bombs.

Macie Doyel drilled three, three-point baskets en route to netting 11 points with three assists and three steals.

Taylor Ferneding contributed eight points (two three-pointers), four boards and one assist.

Bianca Cadwell finished with four points, five boards, four assists and one steal as well.

“The girls were really focused over the last couple of practices. We just changed up our defense a little tonight and the girls responded in the big way,” commented IKM-Manning coach Gene Rasmussen.

“I thought we moved the ball really well and got some good looks at the basket. We were able to finish tonight and that was the difference. I couldn’t have been more proud of the girls for their effort,” he added.

“I really expected a tight game just because they (Lo-Ma) have a lot of good shooters and a good inside game. We did a nice job of guarding down low tonight,” noted Rasmussen, who said his team will have its hands full with Underwood.