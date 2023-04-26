The IKM-Manning boys took second and girls sixth in their respective divisions of the Ace Nelson Relays on April 17 at Denison.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 111.50 points, good for second behind champion Lawton-Bronson’s total of 118 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 44.50 points. Denison-Schleswig was your team champion with 179 points.

Boys’ results

Ross Kusel achieved the lone individual first-place finish for IKM-Manning, as he took gold in the high jump at six feet.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Lane Sams, Hunter Smith, Abe Polzien and Reed Hinners ran first in eight minutes, 49.15 seconds.

Hinners placed second in the 3,200-meter run (10:27.82) and 1,600-meter run (4:49.17).

Other individual seconds went to Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (19-8) and Smith in the 800-meter run (2:04.66).

The distance medley relay team of Eli Dreyer, Justin Segebart, Ben Ramsey and Sams took second in 3:53.95.

Sams finished third in the 1,600 in 4:53.68, while the 4x100 relay team of Davis Rasmussen, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel wound up third in 46.17.

The 4x200 relay foursome of Rasmussen, Irlmeier, Dreyer and Kusel also ran third in 1:36.50.

Ramsey took fourth in the 800 in 2:09.51. Irlmeier was fourth in the high jump at 5-8.

And, the 4x400 relay team of Smith, Dreyer, Ramsey and Kusel ran fourth in 3:39.40.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning’s top finishes on April 17 were second-place efforts from the 4x800 and distance medley relay teams.

The 4x800 team of Julianna Stribe, Emmie Ring, Alikxa McGinn and Hannah McKinney ran 11:18.64, while the distance medley foursome of Abby Wanser, Grace Carroll, McGinn and McKinney ran 4:49.01.

Amber Halbur took fourth in the long jump at 14-5.

The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relay teams finished fourth as well.

The shuttle hurdle team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Wanser and Ring ran 1:18.22, while the 4x200 unit of Carroll, Karlee Arp, McGinn and Neiheisel ran 2:00.47.

And, the 4x400 relay team of Stribe, Carroll, McGinn and Ring finished fifth in 4:45.60.