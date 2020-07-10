IKM-M girls break skid with non-league win over Crusaders

The IKM-Manning girls snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday night with a 10-5 nonconference softball victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 3-9 overall on the year.
An eight-run second inning propelled the Wolves.
Lexi Branning enjoyed a big night for the winners at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Bianca Cadwell also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jessica Christensen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
Amber Halbur finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Miranda Benton also wound up 1-for-2 with one run for the Wolves.
Cadwell picked up the pitching win, as she allowed five runs on four hits with one strikeout and nine walks.
Ella Richards earned the save in the circle in two innings of work.