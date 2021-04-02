IKM-M girls claim distance medley relay title at Lake City

The IKM-Manning girls took part in the Chelsey Henkenius Early Bird track meet on Monday at Lake City.

It was the first competition of the 2021 season for the Wolves.

No team points were kept at the meet.

The distance medley relay team of Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur, Alexa Ahrenholtz and Bianca Cadwell took first place in a time of four minutes, 55.79 seconds.

Ahrenholtz placed second in the high jump with an effort of five feet.

The Wolves’ sprint medley relay foursome of Snyder, Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell placed second in 2:02.54.

Ahrenholtz added a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 13.08.

IKM-Manning also ran third in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Jessica Christensen, Halbur, Abbagail Neiheisel and Snyder ran 1:23.59, while the 4x200 group of Snyder, Maybel Langel, Halbur and Cadwell finished in 2:05.84.