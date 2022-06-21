IKM-M girls defeated in shootout against Riverside

IKM-Manning lost a high-scoring 16-12 decision against Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference softball action on Friday night at Irwin.
The setback was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 2-8 in WIC play and 2-9 overall.
IKM-Manning trailed by only one at 10-9 when Riverside plated six runs in the top of the seventh to take a 16-9 lead.
The Wolves then pushed three runs across in the bottom of the seventh to make it a four-run final.
The Wolves had five hits on the night.
Ella Richards went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored.
Lauren Greving went 1-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Brooke Booth also was 1-for-3 with a double.
Richards threw all seven innings in the circle, as she gave up 16 runs (three earned) on 12 hits with two strikeouts and two walks.