The IKM-Manning softball team dropped a 10-2 Western Iowa Conference decision at Treynor on Monday night.

It was the second straight loss for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 1-4 in the WIC and 1-5 overall.

The Wolves managed only two hits.

Alikxa McGinn and Brooke Booth both went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Jessica Christensen and Hannah McKinney each scored a run for the Wolves.