The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team finished with 22 points to take home eighth place at the Tri-Center Invitational on April 13 at Neola.

Carroll High earned the team title with 112 points.

Council Bluffs St. Albert was second to the Tigers with 105 points.

Raegan Garrison led the IKM-Manning girls by placing third in the 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 43.58 seconds.

Emily Albertsen took fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 13:10.18.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Alikxa McGinn, Garrison, Albertsen and Anna Stangl ran fourth in 11:50.09.

Emmie Ring took home fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:18.52.

The distance medley and shuttle hurdle relay teams finished fifth.

The distance medley foursome of Mabel Langel, Taylor Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder and Julianna Stribe ran 4:57.99, while the shuttle hurdle team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Grace Carroll and Snyder ran 1:20.77.

Neiheisel placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.14.

And, the 4x100 relay team of Halbur, Karlee Arp, Carroll and Neiheisel took sixth in 56.93.