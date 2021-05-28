IKM-M girls net only two hits in opening loss to Underwood

The IKM-Manning girls managed only two hits on Monday night, as the Wolves opened their 2021 softball season with a 16-2 loss in three innings against Underwood at Irwin.

Underwood scored 10 times in its first at bat and pushed six more runs across in the top of the third.

IKM-Manning scored both of its runs in the last of the third.

Hitting safely for the Wolves with singles were Jessica Christensen and Alexis Gruhn. Christensen and Lauren Greving scored the two runs.