IKM-M girls net only two hits in WIC setback to AHST/Walnut

The IKM-Manning girls managed only two hits on Tuesday night in a 13-1, four-inning Western Iowa Conference softball loss to AHST/Walnut at Avoca.

The setback dropped IKM-Manning to 0-8 in the conference and overall.

IKM-Manning scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but AHST/W came back with five runs in its half of the first to make it 5-1.

The Vikings then plated three runs in the third and four more in the fourth to win the game by the 12-run rule.

Zoey Melton went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in Laney Gawley with the Wolves’ lone run.

Jessica Christensen also went 1-for-2 with a triple for the Wolves.