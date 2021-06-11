IKM-M girls net only two hits in WIC setback to AHST/Walnut

The IKM-Manning girls managed only two hits on Tuesday night in a 13-1, four-inning Western Iowa Conference softball loss to AHST/Walnut at Avoca.
The setback dropped IKM-Manning to 0-8 in the conference and overall.
IKM-Manning scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but AHST/W came back with five runs in its half of the first to make it 5-1.
The Vikings then plated three runs in the third and four more in the fourth to win the game by the 12-run rule.
Zoey Melton went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in Laney Gawley with the Wolves’ lone run.
Jessica Christensen also went 1-for-2 with a triple for the Wolves.
Melton also threw in the circle, allowing 13 runs on five hits with one strikeout and nine walks.