IKM-M nets one run in WIC setback at Underwood
IKM-M girls at Eagles

The IKM-Manning softball team lost a 13-1 decision in three innings on Thursday night at Underwood.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the year at 0-9 in the Western Iowa Conference and overall.

After scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, Underwood plated eight runs in the second to eventually win by the 12-run rule in three.

IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the top of the second.

The Wolves had just three hits.

Leading the way was Jessica Christensen, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. Brooke Booth also went 1-for-5 with a double.

Laynie Gawley scored IKM-Manning’s lone run.

Brooke Booth took the pitching loss, as she gave up 13 runs on nine hits, struck out two and walked three.

