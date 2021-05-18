IKM-Manning advances 11 athletes to state track and field

Girls’ results

Four second-place finishes highlighted Thursday’s trip to Audubon for the IKM-Manning girls.

Three individuals just missed being automatic state qualifiers, but all three will still advance to the state meet based on their performances.

Alexa Ahrenholtz took second in the high jump at five feet, two inches, good enough for second overall in Class 1A.

Morgan Hanson ran second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:52.63, which qualifies her 20th for the state meet.

Bianca Cadwell was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.0, good enough to send her to Des Moines with the 20th-fastest time in Class 1A.

The Wolves’ 4x100 relay team of Amber Halbur, Cadwell, Abbagail Neiheisel and Ahrenholtz also ran second in 53.60.

The sprint medley relay foursome of Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz finished third in 1:57.90, which qualified the team for the state meet at 24th overall.