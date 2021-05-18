IKM-Manning advances 11 athletes to state track and field

The IKM-Manning track and field teams competed on Thursday in a Class 1A state-qualifying meet at Audubon.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 93 points for third in the final team standings behind champion Earlham (130) and runnerup CAM (113).
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 65 points for sixth place.
Audubon took home the girls’ team title with 105 points. Earlham and Newell-Fonda each had 89 points to tie for second place.
In Class 1A, the first-place efforts in each event, plus the next 14 best performances from across the state qualify for the state meet set for Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning didn’t have any automatic state qualifiers on Thursday, but the Wolves will still advance five events to Des Moines.
Quentin Dreyer just missed being an automatic qualifier in the 3,200-meter run, as he placed second in 10 minutes, 18.4 seconds, which was good enough to qualify for the state meet with the ninth-best effort.
Zach Dixon of Earlham won the 3,200 in 10:07.03.
The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Hunter Smith, Connor Keller, Akim Duot and Quentin Dreyer also just missed out on a title, placing second in 8:44.24, but good enough to qualify for state in the 19th position.
Amos Rasmussen finished third in both the 100-meter dash (11.61) and 200-meter dash (23.77).
His 100 time qualified the Wolves’ standout for the state meet with the 20th-fastest time among the 24 entrants.
Quentin Dreyer took fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46.1, good enough to qualify for the state meet in 14th.
Conner Halbur also was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 37-9.
IKM-Manning’s distance medley and shuttle hurdle relay teams ran fourth as well.
The distance medley team of Drew Doyel, Rasmussen, Connor Keller and Quentin Dreyer ran 3:49.54, a time good enough to qualify the Wolves for the state meet at 22nd overall.
The shuttle hurdle team of Brody Blom, Will Fara, Reed Hinners and Liam Carter turned in a time of 1:10.68.
Girls’ results
Four second-place finishes highlighted Thursday’s trip to Audubon for the IKM-Manning girls.
Three individuals just missed being automatic state qualifiers, but all three will still advance to the state meet based on their performances.
Alexa Ahrenholtz took second in the high jump at five feet, two inches, good enough for second overall in Class 1A.
Morgan Hanson ran second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:52.63, which qualifies her 20th for the state meet.
Bianca Cadwell was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.0, good enough to send her to Des Moines with the 20th-fastest time in Class 1A.
The Wolves’ 4x100 relay team of Amber Halbur, Cadwell, Abbagail Neiheisel and Ahrenholtz also ran second in 53.60.
The sprint medley relay foursome of Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz finished third in 1:57.90, which qualified the team for the state meet at 24th overall.
Halbur also took fourth in the long jump at 14-11.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Earlham 130; 2. CAM 113; 3. IKM-Manning 93; 4. Audubon 81; 5. Newell-Fonda 72; 6. Glidden-Ralston 56; 7. Alta-Aurelia 49; 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 45; 9. Nodaway Valley 41; 10. Stanton 35; 11. Orient-Macksburg 10; 12. Exira/EH-K 9; 13. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 2; 14. Griswold 1
Girls
1. Audubon 105; 2. tie: Earlham and Newell-Fonda 89; 4. Nodaway Valley 82; 5. CAM 79; 6. IKM-Manning 65; 7. Glidden-Ralston 61; 8. Stanton 42; 9. Alta-Aurelia 32; 10. Griswold 30; 11. Orient-Macksburg 19; 12. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16; 13. Exira/EH-K 12; 14. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1