IKM-Manning basketball teams fall to Underwood in WIC play

The IKM-Manning basketball teams opened their 2021-22 basketball seasons on Tuesday night with losses to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference action at Manning.

In game one, the Underwood girls outscored IKM-Manning 23-4 in the second quarter en route to a 70-30 victory.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club couldn’t recover from a slow start, as the Wolves suffered a 65-49 setback to the visiting Eagles.

Girls’ results

After falling down 20-11 after one quarter, IKM-Manning went into halftime behind the visiting Eagles by a 43-15 margin.

Underwood then outscored IKM-Manning 27-15 in the second half to win by 40.

Bianca Cadwell paced the Wolves with 12 points and six rebounds.

Mabel Langel had eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Morgan Hanson finished with three points and three boards for the Wolves, which converted just 10-of-37 shots from the field for 27 percent and was only 8-of-22 at the free throw line with 27 turnovers on the night.