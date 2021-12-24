IKM-Manning basketball teams swept by Treynor in WIC play

The IKM-Manning basketball teams suffered Western Iowa Conference basketball losses last Friday night at Treynor.

In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls were outscored 36-15 in the first half, as the Wolves fell 67-30 away from home.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club got off to a slow start and wound up dropping a 59-30 decision to the host Cardinal boys.

Girls’ results

The IKM-Manning girls were handed their fourth straight loss last Friday, as the Wolves fell to 1-3 in WIC play and 1-5 overall.

Down by 21 at halftime at 36-15, IKM-Manning was outscored 31-15 in the second half by the Cardinals.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 10 points, while Macie Doyel added nine points for the Wolves.

Bianca Cadwell finished with six points. Bailee Germer had four points and Mogan Hanson had one point in the defeat.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys fell down 12-2 after the first quarter and never recovered, as Treynor led 24-10 at halftime and 40-20 going into the final eight minutes of play.

The loss was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 0-4 in WIC play and 1-5 overall on the year.

Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning with six points, adding three boards and two assists.

Caden Keller had five points and three boards, while Eli Dreyer had five points and two assists.

Amos Rasmussen tallied three points and four boards.