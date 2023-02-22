IKM-Manning’s defense took center stage on February 13, as the Wolves posted a 60-44 victory over Audubon in a Class 1A, District 14 boys’ quarterfinal basketball game at Manning.

The win came just six days after Audubon defeated IKM-Manning (62-57) in the same gymnasium.

Audubon, that night, buried 13, three-point baskets en route to the victory over its Western Iowa Conference foe.

IKM-Manning was determined to not let that happen again, as the visiting Wheelers were limited to only three long-range bombs in their third meeting of the season with the Wolves, which improved to 14-9 overall with the win.

Up 12-8 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Audubon 13-6 in the second to take a 25-14 lead at halftime.

The Wolves upped their lead to 20 (45-25) late in the third quarter and took a 45-27 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

IKM-Manning led by as many as 24 at 55-41 with four minutes remaining.

Three IKM-Manning boys reached double figures.

Reed Hinners had an outstanding night for the Wolves, netting 23 points with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Hinners was 10-of-13 at the free throw line, as the Wolves were 16-of-23 overall on foul shots.

Ben Ramsey added 12 points, five boards, two steals and one assist.

Ross Kusel chipped in with 10 points, three assists, three steals, two boards and one shot block.

Caden Keller had six points, four boards, one assist and one steal.

Lane Sams finished with five points, three boards and three steals.

Cooper Irlmeier also had three points, six boards, two steals, two blocks and one assist.

Eli Dreyer wound up with two points and one assist for the Wolves.

Audubon saw its season end at 6-16 overall.