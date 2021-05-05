IKM-Manning boys and girls compete at Gonzlaes/Parrish Relays

The IKM-Manning boys placed second and girls fourth in their respective divisions at the Gonzales/Parrish Relays on Thursday at Adair.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 160 team points. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center took first place with 190 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 111 points on the night.

A-C/GC also took home the team championship for the girls with 152 points. Audubon was runnerup with 142 team points.

Boys’ results

Quentin Dreyer had the lone first-place finish for IKM-Manning, as he won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 34.2 seconds.

Individual seconds for the Wolves went to Conner Halbur in the shot put (40 feet, 9 inches), Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (11.41), Conner Keller in the 400-meter dash (55.74), Quentin Dreyer in the 800-meter run (2:07.1) and Lane Sams in the 1,600-meter run (5:08.3).

The Wolves also took second in the 4x400 relay with Keller, Akim Duot, Justin Segebart and Quentin Dreyer running 3:41.6.