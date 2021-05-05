IKM-Manning boys and girls compete at Gonzlaes/Parrish Relays

The IKM-Manning boys placed second and girls fourth in their respective divisions at the Gonzales/Parrish Relays on Thursday at Adair.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 160 team points. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center took first place with 190 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 111 points on the night.
A-C/GC also took home the team championship for the girls with 152 points. Audubon was runnerup with 142 team points.
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer had the lone first-place finish for IKM-Manning, as he won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 34.2 seconds.
Individual seconds for the Wolves went to Conner Halbur in the shot put (40 feet, 9 inches), Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (11.41), Conner Keller in the 400-meter dash (55.74), Quentin Dreyer in the 800-meter run (2:07.1) and Lane Sams in the 1,600-meter run (5:08.3).
The Wolves also took second in the 4x400 relay with Keller, Akim Duot, Justin Segebart and Quentin Dreyer running 3:41.6.
Picking up individual third-place finishes were Brody Swearingen in the shot put (39-6), Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (20-2), Sams in the 3,200 meters (11:04.8) and Brody Blom in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.69).
The 4x800 relay team of Jaxon Doyel, Caden Keller, Keilyn Vazquez and Reed Hinners also ran third in 9:47.9.
Finishing fourth were Irlmeier in the high jump (5-8), Carter in the 400 meters (56.36), Duot in the 800 meters (2:14.2) and Hinners in the 1,600 meters (5:20.9).
IKM-Manning wound up fourth as well in the 4x100 and sprint medley relays.
The 4x100 team of Conner Keller, Drew Doyel, Irlmeier and Rasmussen ran 47.37, while the sprint medley team of Drew Doyel, Eli Dreyer, Rasmussen and Connor Keller ran 1:43.0.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning’s sprint medley relay team had the school’s lone first-place finish on the Thursday.
The sprint medley foursome of Alexa Ahrenholtz, Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder and Bianca Cadwell won in 2:00.88.
Halbur took second in the long jump with a leap of 15-3 1/4.
The Wolves’ 4x100 relay team of Halbur, Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz placed second in 55.13.
Individual thirds went to Ahrenholtz in the high jump (4-6), Cadwell in the 400 meters (1:07.20) and Morgan Hanson in the 3,000-meter run (12:40.38).
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Halbur, Jessica Christensen and Snyder ran third in 1:24.0.
IKM-Manning’s 4x800 and distance medley relay teams placed fourth.
The 4x800 team of Julianna Stribe, Neiheisel, Emmie Ring and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran 11:35.00, while the distance medley foursome of Hollie Blum, Christensen, Hanson and Stribe circled the track in 5:51.61.
Spoelstra also placed fourth in the 400 meters in 1:11.42.