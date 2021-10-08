IKM-Manning boys capture title at home cross country invitational

The IKM-Manning boys captured first place and the girls placed second at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning won the boys’ team title with 27 points. Denison-Schleswig was second to the Wolves with 28 points, while Logan-Magnolia was third with 81 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 45 points and was runnerup to champion Logan-Magnolia, which tallied 16 points for the title.

Caden Keller of IKM-Manning earned the individual title out of 31 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds.

Lane Sams ran third in 18:15. Nathan Johnson took seventh in 19:37.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (8th, 19:19), Kasche Huehn (11th, 20:24), Timothy Conner (12th, 20:26), Jayden Phipps (13th, 20:31), Ryan Germer (19th, 21:30), Josiah Conner (23rd, 22:36) and Zander Richards (29th, 26:33).

Emily Albertsen paced the IKM-Manning girls, placing sixth overall out of 25 runners in a time of 22:11.06.

Raegan Garrison ran eighth in 23:09.10.