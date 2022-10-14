IKM-Manning boys capture WIC cross country team title

The IKM-Manning cross country teams competed at the Western Iowa Conference Meet on Monday at Treynor.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning placed five athletes in the top 10 en route to winning the team championship with 39 points.

The Wolves bettered second-place Oakland Riverside by a total of 10 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 61 points for second place behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s winning total of 33 points.

Four IKM-Manning boys placed among the top 10 finishers.

Caden Keller paced the Wolves by winning the individual title out of 63 runners in 17 minutes, 32.26 seconds.

Keller won the individual title by more than a minute over runnerup Mason McCready of Oakland Riverside.

IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams and Reed Hinners ran sixth and seventh, respectively, in 19:04.54 and 19:10.24.

Nathan Johnson finished 10th in 19:18.83.

Abe Polzien ran 15th for the Wolves in 19:57.45, while Camden Morris took 20th in 20:19.40.

Morris was followed by Kasche Huehn (24th, 20:44.10), Isaac Blankman (28th, 21:02.27), Ryan Germer (33rd, 21:38.56), Jayden Phipps (36th, 21:44.76), Nathanael Connor (37th, 21:55.62), Josiah Conner (42nd, 22:47.51), Hunter Julin (52nd, 24:05.22) and Zander Richards (55th, 26:05.40).

“It was great that the boys won tonight. That was there goal we had all season. Keller had another geat race tonight,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

The IKM-Manning girls were led by Taylor Beckendorf, who placed eighth overall out of 46 runners in 22:40.15.

Logan-Magnolia girls went one-two with champion Allysen Johnsen (21:04.22) and runnerup Mya Moss (21:14.84).

Emily Albertsen ran 10th for IKM-Manning in 23:08.55.

Raegan Garrison took 14th in 23:50.45. Kaitlynn Spoelstra placed 17th in 24:28.90.

Julianna Stribe added a time of 25:18.84 for 23rd, while Maddy Snyder wound up 43rd in 30:36.65.

“The girls finished well taking second. I was pleased with their effort tonight also,” Cast noted.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. IKM-Manning 39; 2. Oakland Riverside 49; 3. Tri-Center 75; 4. Treynor 87; 5. Missouri Valley 126; 6. Logan-Magnolia 150; 7. Underwood 180

Girls